Watch: Shraddha Kapoor turns 33, celebrates birthday with Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor turned 33 on March 3.

Shraddha celebrated her birthday with paparazzi.

Tiger Shroff gave Shraddha a surprise visit on her birthday and dedicated a dance for his actor friend.

Shraddha and Tiger also cut cake together.

Currently, Shraddha is gearing up for Baaghi 3 release.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Tiger Shroff.

The film is set to hit theatres on March 6.
