Watch: Shraddha Kapoor turns 33, celebrates birthday with Tiger Shroff

Shraddha Kapoor turns 33, celebrates birthday with Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor turned 33 on March 3. Shraddha celebrated her birthday with paparazzi. Tiger Shroff gave Shraddha a surprise visit on her birthday and dedicated a dance for his actor friend. Shraddha and Tiger also cut cake together. Currently, Shraddha is gearing up for Baaghi 3 release. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Tiger Shroff. The film is set to hit theatres on March 6.