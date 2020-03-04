Global  

Jill Biden Blocks Protester

Watch as Jill Biden blocks a protester charging the stage from getting to her husband as he delivers his Super Tuesday victory speech.
Protester tries to rush stage during Joe Biden speech on Super Tuesday

A woman tried to climb onto the riser from behind Joe Biden and his wife Jill before she was grabbed...
USATODAY.com - Published


