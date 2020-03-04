Lauren Jauregui: I write in my will I don't want to be a hologram 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:02s - Published Lauren Jauregui: I write in my will I don't want to be a hologram 'Work From Home' hitmaker Lauren Jauregui will write she doesn't want to tour as a hologram into her will. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this