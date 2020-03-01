Global  

Sanders Wins California, Biden 2nd In California Primary

Sen.

Bernie Sanders was able to hold on and win delegate-rich California in Tuesday's Democratic primary, holding off a late charge by former Vice President Joe Biden.

As of early Wednesday morning, Michael Bloomberg was in 3rd and Sen.

Elizabeth Warren is in 4th.

Anne Makovec reports.

(3/4/20)
