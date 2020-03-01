|
Sanders Wins California, Biden 2nd In California Primary
|
Sen.
Bernie Sanders was able to hold on and win delegate-rich California in Tuesday's Democratic primary, holding off a late charge by former Vice President Joe Biden.
As of early Wednesday morning, Michael Bloomberg was in 3rd and Sen.
Elizabeth Warren is in 4th.
Anne Makovec reports.
(3/4/20)
|
|
|
|