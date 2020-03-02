Global  

Janina Gavankar & Michaela Watkins On "The Way Back" & Ben Affleck

The stars of the new Ben Affleck movie talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about what it was like working with him and why this emotional sports drama appealed to them.
