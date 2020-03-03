Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Biden Snags Texas In Super Tuesday
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday’s biggest race in California, setting up a one-on-one battle for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In a surprisingly strong showing, Biden rolled to victories across the South, Midwest and New England on the biggest day of voting in the Democratic campaign.