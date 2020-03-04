Uh Uh, Boomer? Biden's Attitude Towards Millennials Could Cost Him Dearly

Former vice president Joe Biden absolutely crushed Super Tuesday.

But according to Business Insider, Biden has struggled to attract millennial voters, previously saying he has "no empathy" for them.

Born in 1942, the 77-year-old has at times seemed like the embodiment of "okay, boomer." Biden has scolded younger generations for their behavior, while not recognizing the structural disadvantages that they've had.

You all have an obligation to get engaged.

Don't tell me how bad it is.

Change it.