Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Uh Uh, Boomer? Biden's Attitude Towards Millennials Could Cost Him Dearly

Uh Uh, Boomer? Biden's Attitude Towards Millennials Could Cost Him Dearly

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Uh Uh, Boomer? Biden's Attitude Towards Millennials Could Cost Him Dearly

Uh Uh, Boomer? Biden's Attitude Towards Millennials Could Cost Him Dearly

Former vice president Joe Biden absolutely crushed Super Tuesday.

But according to Business Insider, Biden has struggled to attract millennial voters, previously saying he has "no empathy" for them.

Born in 1942, the 77-year-old has at times seemed like the embodiment of "okay, boomer." Biden has scolded younger generations for their behavior, while not recognizing the structural disadvantages that they've had.

You all have an obligation to get engaged.

Don't tell me how bad it is.

Change it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Uh Uh, Boomer? Biden's Attitude Towards Millennials Could Cost Him Dearly

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uh Uh, Boomer? Biden's Attitude Towards Millennials Could Cost Him Dearly [Video]Uh Uh, Boomer? Biden's Attitude Towards Millennials Could Cost Him Dearly

Former vice president Joe Biden absolutely crushed Super Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.