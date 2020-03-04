|
Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary In Virginia
|
Joe Biden Wins Democratic Primary In Virginia
Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Virginia's Democratic presidential primary, reaffirming the state's preference for moderate candidates over more progressive ones.
|
|
|
|
|