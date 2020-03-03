Global  

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News
Ronan and Dylan Farrow attack publisher Hachette over Woody Allen memoir

Woody Allen's son is "disappointed" that his own publisher will also release his father's book.
‘Imagine This Were Your Sister,’ Ronan Farrow Tells Woody Allen’s Publisher

The author of “Catch and Kill,” which was published by a division of Hachette Book Group, said he...
Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir [Video]Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release [Video]Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release

Woody Allen's memoir will finally be published in the U.S. next month, after multiple publishers reportedly rejected it last year.

