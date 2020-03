Coronavirus Appears To Be More Deadly Than First Thought AFTER INFECTING HIS WIFE, TWOCHILDREN, AND A NEIGHBOR WHODROVE HIM TO THE HOSPITAL.AS THIS OUTBREAK GROWS,DOCTORS ARE LEARNING MOREABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS, THINGSLIKE, IT IS VERY CONTAGIOUS,.BUT NOT TO CHILDREN, HEALTHREPORTER STEPHANIE STAHL MOREON THAT PART OF THE STORY ANDLOCAL SITUATION AS WELL.THAT'S RIGHT, GUYS.WE'VE HAD ONE POTENTIALCORONAVIRUS CASE, PENNING INPHILADELPHIA.STILL DO NO HAVE THE TESTRESULTS BACK ON THAT, DOCTORSSAY THIS VIRUS IS LIKE THE FLUCORONAVIRUS SEEMS TO BEMORE DEADLY THAN FIRSTTHOUSAND THE REVISED MORTALITYRATE ESTIMATING 3.4% OFCONFIRMED CASES ENDS IN DEATH.HIRE RATE THAN WE USUALLY SEEIN A KIP CALL FLU SEASON.THE BEGINNING, WHEN YOULOOK AT SEVERE CASES, YOU'REGOING TO HAVE VERY HIGHFATALITY RATE.OF COURSE, LOWERS THE FATALITYRATE.SO MUCH PEOPLE AT HIGH RISKFOR SEVERE INFECTION ARE THEELDERLY AND PEOPLE WITHUNDERLYING CONDITIONS.LIKE DIABETES, HEART DISEASE,CANCER.AS TO LOWER RISK, THERE ISA PAR DOCKS THAT WE DON'TUNDERSTAND CHILDREN ARE BEINGSPARED, CHILDREN, YOUNGADULTS, WE DON'T KNOW WHY THATIS, BUT WE'RE GRATEFUL.SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUSTYPICALLY APPEAR TWO-14 DAYSAFTER A PERSON HAS BEENEXPOSED THEY INCLUDE FEVER,COUGHING, AND SHORTNESS OFBREATH.ONCE THE VIRUS GETS OUTINTO THE LUNGS, CAUSING NEWMONIAK THEN YOU MAY HAVEDIFFICULTY BREATHING.THAT'S SEVERE INFECTION.EXPERTS SAY CORONAVIRUSAPPEARS TO BE ABLE TO BESPREAD EASILY, BY PEOPLECOUGHING, OR SNEEZING.SO GENERALLY TRANSMIT INTHE CLOSE CONTACT PEOPLE FEWFEET OF EACH OTHER, PEOPLEMOST AT RISK WOULD BEHEALTHCARE WORKERS CARING FORSOMEONE WHO IS SICK ORHOUSEHOLD MEMBERS, PEOPLE WHOLIVE WITH SOMEONE WHO IS SICK.AND THAT'S WHAT HAPPENEDWITH THAT CASE IN NEW YORK,ONE MAN, SPREAD IT TO HISENTIRE FAMILY, AND EVEN THENEIGHBOR WHO DROVE HIM TO THEHOSPITAL SOY IT CAN BE VERYCANE US, AGAIN, STANDING BY ONTHIS PHILADELPHIA CASE, ANDTHERE ARE LOTS OF PENDINGCASES OUT THERE, MOST HEALTHDEMENTS DON'T RELEASE NUMBERSON PENDING CASES, PHILADELPHIADOES, THAT'S WHY WE'RE