Coronavirus cases in Florida

CONTRACTED THE CORONA VIRUS. THAT NEWS TODAY FROM GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS WHO MET WITH HEALTH OFFICIALS IN CENTRAL FLORIDA.

DAVE BOHMAN JOINS US WITH NEW DETAILS... THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE LATEST FLORIDIAN WITH THE VIRUS RECENTLY VISITED ASIA & QUARANTINED THEMSELVES IN WASHINGTON STATE WHEN GETTING SICK, AND NEVER MADE IT HOME TO FLORIDA SINCE THE DIAGNOSIS.

GOVERNOR DESANTIS WAS IN CENTRAL FLORIDA WHERE THOUSANDS OF WORLDWIDE VISITORS TO THEME PARKS MAKES THE REGION ACUTELY CONCERNED ABOUT A POTENTIAL OUTBREAK. TODAY THE GOVERNOR SAID HE WANTS THE U-S KEEP UP HEALTH SCREENINGS ON INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLERS. "I THE ADMINISTATION RESTRICTIONS OF TRAVEL FROM PLACES IN CHINA.

THEY ARE SCREENING BEFORE AND AFTER IN FLIGHTS FROM ITALY TO THE UNITED STATES.

I SUPPORT THAT AND WOULD OBVIOUSLY SUPPORT FURTHER RESTRICTIONS THERE" IN THE MEANTIME, FLORIDA REMAINS IN A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY, AS THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOW SAYS THERE ARE ALMOST 250 PEOPLE WHO ARE UNDER PUBLIC HEALTH MONITORING. TODAY THE PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD AND DISTRICT OFFICIALS CAME TOGET