U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case

U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case

U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
Battle Over Abortion Rights Back In Spotlight [Video]Battle Over Abortion Rights Back In Spotlight

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the Supreme Court is taking up its first major case of the Dondald Trump era.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published

'You will pay the price': Schumer to conservative justices [Video]'You will pay the price': Schumer to conservative justices

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday told conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices &quot;you have released the whirlwind&quot; if they move forward on a controversial..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

