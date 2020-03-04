Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > 'The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people' -Biden

'The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people' -Biden

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
'The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people' -Biden

'The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people' -Biden

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed a question by a reporter, who asked if "the establishment was trying to defeat Bernie Sanders."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people' -Biden

"The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people, those African Americans, those single women in suburbia," Biden told the reporter.

"They are the establishment." The response from Biden, who is currently the Democratic presidential front-runner, comes after U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders criticized the consolidation of Democratic establishment support behind the former vice president, following several high-profile endorsements.

"Joe is running a campaign, which is obviously heavily supported by the corporate establishment," Sanders said earlier on Wednesday.

In an unexpectedly strong showing, Biden was set to win 10 of the 14 states up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

He stormed ahead in the overall tally of delegates who will choose a presidential nominee at the Democratic convention in July.

His strong performance ended leftist U.S. Senator Sanders’ status as the Democratic front-runner.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ctrlaltlama

ctrl_alt_lama RT @kwelkernbc: When I pressed @JoeBiden on @SenSanders’ claim his wins are a sign the “establishment” is trying to defeat sanders, Biden’s… 40 seconds ago

judemgreen

Jude Green “The Establishment are all those hard working people, those African Americans,and single women in suburbia,they’re… https://t.co/snlQkG6uPs 40 seconds ago

One_News_Page

One News Page 'The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people' -Biden: https://t.co/YeRjr7Kbwx #BernieSanders 47 minutes ago

d3priced

Dan Price @BoKnowsNews @JoeBiden @BernieSanders @CBSNews So “the establishment “ the hard working middle class, African Ameri… https://t.co/ZHoX2oonB7 49 minutes ago

tjsuess5

TJ Suess RT @JTHVerhovek: Biden asked in LA after a short press statement if his wins last night are the “establishment” trying to stop @BernieSande… 1 hour ago

sooquler

Sooquler (sue-cu-ler) @timjacobwise Ok. Joe Biden March 4th, Los Angeles, CA: "The establishment are all those hard working middle class… https://t.co/wNkvrn5PDD 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people' -Biden [Video]'The establishment are all those hard-working, middle-class people' -Biden

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed a question by a reporter, who asked if &quot;the establishment was trying to defeat Bernie Sanders.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.