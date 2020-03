Delaware County Schools Driving Home Importance Of Good Hygiene Habits To Avoid Potential Coronavirus Spread 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:27s - Published Joe Holden reports. Joe Holden reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Delaware County Schools Driving Home Importance Of Good Hygiene Habits To Avoid Potential Coronavirus Spread NOT IN PENNSYLVANIA, NEWJERSEY, OR DELAWARE.KEEP US UPDATED, THANK YOU,STEPHANIE.YOU KNOW VIRUS CASESINCREASING LOCAL SCHOOLS AREREALLY DRIVING HOME THEIMPORTANCE OF GOOD HABITS ANDPREVENTING ITS POTENTIALSPREAD.JOE HOLDEN IS IN UPPER DARBYTHAT PART OF OUR CORONAVIRUSCOVERAGE TONIGHT.JOE?THAT THE TASH, WHAT ITCOMES TO SAINT LAURENCE SCHOOLHERE IN UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIPTHEY SAY THEY ARE KEEPING ACLEAN WITH A SENSE EVERY CALM.WHEN IT COMES TO THECORONAVIRUS.WITH CORONAVIRUS FEARS ONTHE UP TICK AT SAINT LAURENCEIN UPPER DARBY THEY'RE SOUNDTHE ALARM ON PERSONAL HYGIENE.WE WITH CAN DO, COMMONSENSE, THAT WE KNOW WILL KEEPTHE GERMS DOWN.HE LOVE ITS.SISTER MAIN I ANN BOLGER,PRINCIPAL OF THE SCHOOL INUPPER DARBY SAYS THE HEALTHDEPARTMENTS ARE KEEPING THEMINFORMED AND TELLS US THESCHOOL IS DEEP CLEANED TWICE ADAY.PLUS, THERE IS A SPECIFICEMPHASIS ON GOOD HYGIENE.KEEP YOUR HANDS AWAY FROMYOUR FACE, KEEP -- IT IS TRUE.DON'T TOUCH YOUR FACE.NO, DON'T TOUCH YOUR FACE.I DO LIKE HIM.HE'S INTERESTING, I THINK.TO FIGHT THE UPROAR OVERTHE CORONAVIRUS, SISTER MARYANN SAYS TWO WEEKS AGO HERSCHOOLS COMMUNITY DEALING WITHA DIFFERENT ILLNESS.YOU KNOW WHAT I AM ' REALLYINTERESTED IN RIGHT NOW IS THEFLU.I WANT THEM TO BE CAUTIOUSABOUT THE FLU.FIFTH GRADE TEACHER EVERAND PETERSON IS FOCUSED ONREMAINING CALM.WE DON'T WANT TO LOSE OURHEADS ABOUT IT, IF ANYTHINGWERE TO COME UP JUST FOLLOWTHE GUIDELINES THAT HAVE BEENGIVEN, AND NOT TO PAN GLICK IFWE WOULD DWELL ON THECORONAVIRUS, EVERY CHILD HEREWOULD HAVE THE CORONAVIRUS.YES.THAT'S THE WAY IT IS.I THINK I HAVE IT.WE JUST GO ON AS NORMAL.WELL SISTER MARY ANN ALSOADDS THAT THAT FLU SPIKE THATTHEY EXPERIENCED TWO WEEKSAGO, SINCE THEN, ABSENTEERATES HAVE GONE BACK TONORMAL.SHE ADDS THAT IF IT WERE TOCOME TO A SITUATION, WHERETHEY HAD TO TEACH REMOTELY,THEY ARE PREPARED TO DO THAT.BUT THEY OF COURSE ARE HOPINGTO AVOID THAT, ENTIRELY.LIVE IN UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP,JOE HOLDEN, CBS-3, "EYEWITNESSNEWS."JOE, THANK YOU SO MUCH.NOW STAY WITH "EYEWITNESSNEWS" FOR THE LATESTDEVELOPMENTS IN THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, WHEN NOTON TV YOU CAN ALWAYS FIND THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Plan to prevent coronavirus in schools School officials in Palm Beach County are working to prepare for any potential impacts from the coronavirus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:17Published 5 minutes ago Pa. State Health Dept. Gets Ability To Test Coronavirus Medical professionals are in overdrive, bracing for a potential onslaught of testing for coronavirus cases. How exactly does that work? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:06Published now