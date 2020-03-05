500 gallons of sewage spills in West Palm Beach on March 5, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:22s - Published 500 gallons of sewage spills in West Palm Beach Authorities said a backup inside a private sewer system caused about 500 gallons of sewage to spill Sunday into a city storm drain in West Palm Beach. 0

