Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid Coronavirus

House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid Coronavirus

House Approves $8.3 Billion In Emergency Funding Amid Coronavirus

The Senate is set vote on the measure Thursday, and if it passes there, President Trump is expected to sign it by the end of this week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

House passes $8 billion emergency package in scramble to fight coronavirus outbreak in US

· *The House voted to approve a roughly $8 billion emergency funding deal to address the coronavirus...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NewsyTechCrunchRTTNewsCBS NewsRIA Nov.Belfast Telegraph


U.S. House to vote on coronavirus funding on Wednesday

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on legislation to provide $8.3 billion in...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SuperHerosWife

💍Christy🇺🇸 RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: The House approves a $8.3 billion emergency funding package to combat the coronavirus as it nears a pandemic a… 23 minutes ago

SquizzRadical

DegusLocke RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The #US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approves an $8.3 billion funding bill to combat the spread of #coronavir… 33 minutes ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English The #US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approves an $8.3 billion funding bill to combat the spread of… https://t.co/SNu9y97N28 46 minutes ago

pmlnusa

PMLN (USA) Coronavirus Live Updates: House Approves $8.3 Billion in Emergency Aid https://t.co/3TVfeANvzi 2 hours ago

newstypec

ワールドニュース＆地震速報 Italy Shuts All Schools to Stem Spread of Coronavirus - Wall Street Journal Italy Shuts All Schools to Stem Spread… https://t.co/RFV5gxCsdg 2 hours ago

policyquests

Thaddeus Hwong Democrats give #Trump extra money to spend — the House-passed anti-#Coronavirus package totals over $8 billion, mor… https://t.co/vUYYQcGt2R 3 hours ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees🕊 House Approves $8.3 Billion in Emergency Coronavirus Aid https://t.co/uwy41tmsSg 3 hours ago

WSHUPublicRadio

WSHU Public Radio Five more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Westchester County today. The House voted to approve an $8.3 billion… https://t.co/pCJoyEWSor 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump [Video]Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that six to eight weeks ago no one had heard of the coronavirus, but now it's 'got the world aflutter'. Trump added that the emergency measure to battle the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic' [Video]Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

President Donald Trump defended his response to the coronavirus outbreak after a lot of criticism. Health officials worry that a new emergency spending proposal is not enough to protect the country..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.