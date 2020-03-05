Mallet mea culpa

2020 campaign-intro-2 after sinking half a billion dollars into his campaign, mike bloomberg called it quits this morning.

Moments after that news broke, the bloomberg campaign announced the former new york city mayor is throwing his support behind former vice president joe biden.

George mallet is still on the political beat today and joins us with the latest.

George?

and raquel--- this reporter is eating crow this afternoon.

Let's start, though, with where i was right.

I predicted on this broadcast that former vice president joe biden was going to have a very good night, but i also said i expected senator bernie sanders to be leading in the delegate count today--- even if it was close.

They are still counting in california and maine... but at this point... joe biden has returned to front running status.

"we like mike!

We like mike!"

A day after a dismal super tuesday finish...billionair e michael bloomberg dropped out this morning.

former presidential candidate "i've always believed that defeating donald trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it.

A great american, joe biden.

A great american, joe biden.

" the former vice president tweeted his thanks to bloomberg.

Biden bounced back big on super tuesday winning nine states.

He's now leading in the delegate count... maine and california are still counting ballots.

Senator bernie sanders is in the lead in california.

presidential candidate "i do not want this campaign to degenerate into a trump-like effort where we're attacking each other, where it's personal attacks.

Record, his vision for the future.

I have mine."

after placing third in her home state, massachusetts senator elizabeth warren's campaign says she's reassessing.

"one thing this whole thing has shown is that you can't buy an election, it's a beautiful thing.

Have the advantage now.

Endorsed bernie, you're talking about a whole different subject."

Exit polling showed electability was a top priority for super tuesday voters, with democrats saying they prefer a candidate that can defeat president trump one footnote to super tuesday, if you're looking for an argument against caucuses beyond the whole iowa dumpster fire, look no further than the results of super tuesday's primary elections.

Minnesota nearly quadrupled voter turnout.

When we caucused in 2016, there were 205,000 participants.

Yesterday roughly 735- thousand minnesotan's voted.

That is statistically significant, raquel.

thank you, george.

Next week, voters in half a dozen states will head to the polls for more primaries.

