Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port 28 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 06:29s - Published Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with possible coronavirus patients will be blocked from returning to port in San Francisco until proper testing can be administered to the passengers. Andria Borba reports. (3/4/20)

Tweets about this Vik Bataille California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death https://t.co/MquyAPhK6R #FoxNews 11 seconds ago Cherri Schultz RT @ChristinePolon1: Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to get federal funding to rip off American taxpayers again. [They] never stop. #TheMoreYo… 11 seconds ago Truly Amazed RT @pushforward40: California has one coronavirus death and @GavinNewsom declares state of emergency! I guess all of the homeless dying on… 14 seconds ago Brian 1000s are homeless and numerous die on streets of California everyday and no state of emergency but ⬇️⬇️ California… https://t.co/XDXQPrKlL4 17 seconds ago Adrian Quirarte 🐸🇱🇷🇲🇽 California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death | Fox News https://t.co/viYzxiuVxQ 19 seconds ago Joseph Miller RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: California Governor Newsom declares state of emergency due to coronavirus, freeing up additional resources 20 seconds ago Expat445 RT @royalistajoe: HOW MANY DIED ON HIS INFESTED STREET'S TODAY ? California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus… 39 seconds ago John RT @God_SpeedUSA: California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death https://t.co/EFupt5IUDL What d… 44 seconds ago