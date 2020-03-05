Global  

Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port

Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov.

Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with possible coronavirus patients will be blocked from returning to port in San Francisco until proper testing can be administered to the passengers.

Andria Borba reports.

(3/4/20)
VIKBataille

Vik Bataille California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death https://t.co/MquyAPhK6R #FoxNews 11 seconds ago

CherriSchultz

Cherri Schultz RT @ChristinePolon1: Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to get federal funding to rip off American taxpayers again. [They] never stop. #TheMoreYo… 11 seconds ago

TruleeAmazed

Truly Amazed RT @pushforward40: California has one coronavirus death and @GavinNewsom declares state of emergency! I guess all of the homeless dying on… 14 seconds ago

Brian82103605

Brian 1000s are homeless and numerous die on streets of California everyday and no state of emergency but ⬇️⬇️ California… https://t.co/XDXQPrKlL4 17 seconds ago

adrian_quirarte

Adrian Quirarte 🐸🇱🇷🇲🇽 California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death | Fox News https://t.co/viYzxiuVxQ 19 seconds ago

JosephMiller41

Joseph Miller RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: California Governor Newsom declares state of emergency due to coronavirus, freeing up additional resources 20 seconds ago

NCBrit2020

Expat445 RT @royalistajoe: HOW MANY DIED ON HIS INFESTED STREET'S TODAY ? California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus… 39 seconds ago

JohnGoodno

John RT @God_SpeedUSA: California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death https://t.co/EFupt5IUDL What d… 44 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus [Video]California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has has 53 confirmed cases.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Governor Declares State Of Emergency [Video]Governor Declares State Of Emergency

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon after the first novel coronavirus-related death in California.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:38Published

