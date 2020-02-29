California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient now < > Embed Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:01s - Published California Health Officials Announce Death of COVID-19 Patient Placer County health officials on Wednesday announced the death of a novel coronavirus patient in California.

Tweets about this CaliforniaNewsPress California Health & Emergency Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts https://t.co/5XLlsW48Qu https://t.co/HU2oRL6rpo 5 minutes ago Sarah :) RT @abc7newsbayarea: #BREAKING Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency due to the threat of novel coronavirus, making California the… 6 minutes ago 🤔💡 Kathologist 💨⚗🧜🏽 RT @YubaNet: State Health & Emergency Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts via YubaNet: SACRAMENTO March 4, 2020 – The California Depar… 7 minutes ago YubaNet State Health & Emergency Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts via YubaNet: SACRAMENTO March 4, 2020 – The Calif… https://t.co/Bsu2q6O1nT 32 minutes ago Marc Tarasevic RT @ABC7: WATCH #LIVE Officials discuss first death related to coronavirus in California https://t.co/KsqVRnemEV 35 minutes ago YubaNet California now has 53 confirmed cases, including one death, according to @CAPublicHealth https://t.co/FoFktewCs6 40 minutes ago Sandhya Patel Sad statistic to report on COVID-19. 1st new #coronavirus death in California is an elderly man from Roseville who… https://t.co/J4dBxB1b6u 2 hours ago Tenny Minassian RT @ABC7: #BREAKING California officials announce 1st novel coronavirus death in state https://t.co/KsqVRnemEV 2 hours ago