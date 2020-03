Local couple canceling their 50th wedding anniversary trip because of coronavirus

LEAVING LOCAL FAMILIES WITHDIFFICULT DECISIONS.

THATINCLUDES A DELRAY BEACH COUPPLANNING THE TRIP OF ALIFETIME.

BUT AS WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODD WILSONREPORTS THERE'S A LOOMINGDEADLINE..

AND FEWCERTAINTIES.

TODD?THE GOOTNICKS PLANNED THECRUISE OF A LIFETIME STARTINGIN ITALY AND NOW IT'S IN REALJEOPARDY OF EVEN CASTING OBECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS.<< NATS: (VO) SUSAN GOOTNICKSITS AT HER DINING ROOM TABLEFRUSTRATED AND DISCOURAGED.APRIL 3RD IS HER 50TH WEDDINGANNIVERSARY WITH THE LOVE OFHER LIFE, STEVE.

THEY BOOKED ACRUISE STARTING IN ITALY FORMAY BUT BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS IT DOESN'T APPEARIT'S GOING HAPPEN.

(SOT12:38:36) 14 SEC ( PLEASECOVER 7 SEC OF THIS SOT WITHVIDEO) WE GOT FRIGHTENED.WE'VE BEEN WATCHINGTELEVISION, LISTENING TO THEPRESIDENT.

HE PUT OUT AWARNING A STAGE THREE I THINKIT'S CALLED WARNING .

.

THATIF YOU DON'T HAVE TO TRAVELTHAT YOU SHOULDN'T.

NATS: (VO)ACCORDING TO THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION, IN ITALY THEREARE MORE THAN 3,089 CONFIRMEDCASES (SOT12:39:13) 4 SEC IFYOU'RE OLDER YOU'RE MORESUSCEPTIBLE SO WE'RE VERYFRIGHTENED.

NATS: (VO) THEYPAID $10,000 FOR THE CRUISWITH OCEANIA CRUISE LINES.ACCORDING TO THE GOOTNICKS THEDEADLINE FOR THEM TO CANCEL ISMONDAY AND THEY'LL ONLY GET50% OF THEIR MONEY BACK.

(SOT.12:44:01) THIS WAS SOMETHINGTHAT WE WERE LOOKING FORWARDTO.

LIFE GIVES US A LOT OFDIFFERENT DIRECTIONS IN OURLIFE DAY TO DAY.

.

.THISWASN'T SUPPOSED TO HAPPENATS: (VO) IN A STATEMENT ONTHEIR WEB SITE OCEANIA SAYSTHEY HAVE PUT IN EFFECTSEVERAL SAFETY PROTOCOLS ONTHEIR SHIPS BECAUSE OF THECORONAVIRUS SPREAD.

THESTATEMENT SAYS THEY'VE ADDEDADDITIONAL CLEANING ANDDISINFECTIONS PROTOCOLS,FORBIDDEN ANY GUEST WHO HAVETRAVELED FROM CHINA, HONG KONGAND ANY CITY IN ITALY UNDER AQUARANTINE ORDER BY THEGOVERNMENT FROM TRAVELING WITHTHEM, AND THEY WILL BECONDUCTING HEALTH SCREENINGSFOR ALL GUESTS FROM AFFECTAREAS.

(SOT 12:41:13) 5 SECIT'S JUST AWFUL, THIS WASSUPPOSED TO BE A CELEBRATIONAND IT'S TURNED OUT TO BEREALLY HORRIBLE.