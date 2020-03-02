Global  

Katy Perry's baby news

Katy Perry's baby news

Katy Perry's baby news

Katy Perry has confirmed she is pregnant, and said she and fiance Orlando Bloom are "excited and happy" about their baby news.
Katy Perry Holds Onto Baby Bump in 'Never Worn White' Video - Watch & Read Lyrics!

Katy Perry‘s new song “Never Worn White” is out now! The 35-year-old singer debuted her new...
Just Jared - Published


Katy Perry Talks About Renewed Friendship With Taylor Swift [Video]Katy Perry Talks About Renewed Friendship With Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Talks About Renewed Friendship With Taylor Swift Katy Perry disclosed details about her newly-repaired friendship with Taylor Swift in an interview with 'Stellar' magazine. Katy Perry, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift 'text a lot' [Video]Katy Perry and Taylor Swift 'text a lot'

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift "text a lot" but they don't have a "close relationship" because they are so busy.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

