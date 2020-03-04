Storm tears off roof of house during torrential weather in northern Thailand

A powerful storm ripped the roof off a house during a second night of torrential weather in northern Thailand.

CCTV footage shows how the strong winds and heavy rain tore the roof from a resident's home in Maha Sarakham province.

Torrential weather has hit northern Thailand for the last two nights as the country enters its tropical summer.

There was also widespread damage caused by storms on Tuesday (March 3) night.

One person has been killed and several injured since the storms began this week.

More than 100 electric poles fell due to the strong winds while some 500 houses across five districts had their roofs blown away.