Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's new book was 'emotional' to write 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:18s - Published Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's new book was 'emotional' to write Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt says writing her new book 'The Gift of Forgiveness' was an "emotional and vulnerable" process.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's new book was 'emotional' to write #KatherineSchwarzenegger… https://t.co/35B6PGJqaI 1 hour ago divaswiki Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s new book was ’emotional’ to write https://t.co/qkBTSjQvoa https://t.co/ebalPiThu3 10 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says Writing Her New Book About Forgiveness Was a ‘Very Emotional’ Process https://t.co/QsF7xJtY… 14 hours ago Celebrity Ladies Star:Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says Writing Her New Book-- https://t.co/7ADOxj4byH #celebrity https://t.co/mhtImNCW1l 16 hours ago People Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says Writing Her New Book About Forgiveness Was a ‘Very Emotional’ Process https://t.co/QsF7xJtYT1 18 hours ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says Writing Her New Book About Forgiveness Was a ‘Very Emotional’ Process 19 hours ago Get Asian News Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Says Writing Her New Book About Forgiveness Was a ‘Very Emotional’ Process… https://t.co/AiAz2ZfiP8 19 hours ago Caroline Wallace Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is coming to Buckhead for a book talk and signing https://t.co/3ZNmQMA2GO via @NorthsideNbr 3 days ago