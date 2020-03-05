Robert Durst Trial Begins In California

aurora ♥ RT @CourtJunkiePod: Robert Durst trial of the murder of Susan Berman has FINALLY begun. https://t.co/cTxlrjHkRS 7 minutes ago

(っ◔◡◔)っ ♥*•.¸♡ Is it Just me? ♡¸.•* ♥ ‘Susan Knew Her Killer’: Five Years in the Making, Robert Durst’s Murder Trial Finally Begins https://t.co/2aeYyH4cNp via @thedailybeast 29 minutes ago

TravelersAgt Trial of Robert Durst begins in Los Angeles https://t.co/Ic5FWjLaPR #AgtTravelers #srsbrokers 33 minutes ago

weirdo RT @MenendezRand: “Much of the most damaging evidence is going to come directly from Mr. Durst himself,” Lewin told jurors. “Bob Durst is v… 2 hours ago

Covid19Report ‘Susan Knew Her Killer’: Five Years in the Making, Robert Durst’s Murder Trial Finally Begins https://t.co/Y3zED69yxk 3 hours ago

DAMO 😈💘😋 RT @IndyUSA: Murder trial of Robert Durst begins https://t.co/sXBlAwHqq4 3 hours ago

The Life 7/24 Robert Durst: Homicide trial of case featured in The Jinx begins – ‘Buckle your seatbelts’ https://t.co/eUxFcTq7sC https://t.co/wPwqR9sC9z 3 hours ago