Airlines Say Coronavirus Scare Has Impacted Travel, Industry

CREWS PLACED IT UNDER CONTROLTHE ONE PERSON WAS RESCUED ANDGETTING HELP FROM THE REDCROSS.NEW JERSEY IS READY FORCONFIRMATION FROM THE CDC ONWHAT THE STATE CALLS APRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE CASE OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.WE ARE TOLD THAT MAN IS INHIS 30'S AND BEINGHOSPITALIZED IN BERGEN COUNTY.MEANWHILE IN CALIFORNIA THEYSAY THAT A FORMER PASSENGER ONTHE CRUISE SHIP DIAMONDPRINCESS HAS DIED, TWO WEEKSAFTER RETURNING HOME.HE WAS FIRST DEATH REPORTED INTHE GOLDEN STATE."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERTRANG DO'S LIVE ATPHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONALAIRPORT WHERE TWO AIRLINES AREALSO TAKING ACTION, AS WELL,TRANG?REPORTER: WELL, JANELLE ANDJIM THESE AIRLINES SAY THATCONTACT ROANE VIRUS SCARE HASREALLY IMPACTED TRAVEL, ANDTHEIR INDUSTRY BUT TAKE A LOOKHERE AT PHILADELPHIAINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, YOU CANSEE A VERY, VERY LONG LINEHERE OF SPRING BREAKTRAVELERS, CLEARLY NOTCONCERNED ABOUT WHAT IS GOINGON HERE, BUT THE UNITED ANDJET BLUE ARE CUTTING FLIGHTSDOMESTICALLY ANDINTERNATIONALLY IN THE FACE OFTHE DECREASE AIR TRAVEL DEMANDAND BOTH AIRLINES DO-OP RATEFLIGHTS OUT OF PHILADELPHIAINTERNATIONAL HERE.THE FIRST CORONAVIRUS DEATH INCALIFORNIA PROMPTED GOVERNORGAVIN NEWSOME TO DECLARE ASTATE OF EMERGENCY.WE HAVE ACCORDINGLY WITHTHIS NEW ICU PATIENT THATPASSED AWAY ENTERED IN TO THENEXT PHASE.REPORTER: NEW CASESREPORTED IN SEVERAL STATESYESTERDAY AND DEATH TOLL INTHE U.S. CLIMBED TO AT LEAST11, INCLUDING 10 IN WASHINGTONSTATE.SIX OF THOSE DEATHS HAVE BEENLINKED TO A NURSING HOMEOUTSIDE OF SEATTLE.OFFICIALS THERE URGEDRESIDENTS TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS.FOR OLDER PEOPLE AND FORTHOSE PREGNANT, WE ARERECOMMENDING THAT WE STAY ATHOME, AND AVOID LARGEGATHERINGS AS MUCH ASPOSSIBLE.REPORTER: NEW YORK LAWYERWHO THIS WEEK BECAME THATSTATE'S FIRST CONFIRMED COVID19 CASE HAS SINCE PASSED IT TOOTHERS.HIS WAVE HAS TESTED TEDPOSITIVE HIS SON HAS TESTEDPOSITIVE AND HIS DAUGHTER HASTESTED POSITIVE AND A NEIGHBORHAS TESTED POSITIVE.REPORTER: FAMILY OF FIVE OFTHE MAN HAD CLOSE CONTACT WITHHASSLES TESTED POSITIVE FORTHE VIRUS.AUTHORITIES ARE WORKING TOTRACK DOWN ANYONE ELSE WHORECENTLY INTERACTED WITH HIM.THEY ESTIMATE THAT ROUGHLY ATHOUSAND PEOPLE MAY NEED TO BEQUARANTINED.HERE LOCALLY SCHOOLS ARETAKING THEIR OWN PRECAUTIONS.AS ST.

LAWRENCE IN UPPER DARBYTHE SCHOOL IS DEEP CLEANEDTWICE A DAY AND STAFF AREEMPHASIZING THE IMPORTANCE OFPROPER HAND WASHING.OVER AT BONNER HIGH SCHOOL,PRESIDENT DOCTOR JOHN COOKSAYS THEY MADE A PURCHASE OF APIECE OF EQUIPMENT LONG BEFORECORONAVIRUS WAS EVER A ISSUE.KNOWN AS HALO FOGGER, GERMFIGHTING DEVICE CAN LAUNCH AMIST OVER A WIDE SURFACE AREA.MEANWHILE, HOSPITALS AROUNDTHE REGION HAVE PLANS IN PLACEFOR A POTENTIAL INFLUX OFPATIENTS.WE, JEFFERSON AND MOSTHOSPITALS, AND HOPEFULLY ALLHOSPITALS ARE PREPARINGTHEMSELVES FOR POSSIBILITY OFAN ON SLAUGHT OF WHAT COULD BEAN EPIDEMIC OF THIS INFECTIONIN THE UNITED STATES.REPORTER: IN PHILADELPHIA,ONE PATIENT, TESTED ON TUESDAYCAME BACK NEGATIVE, FOR THEVIRUS, CURRENTLY, THERE ISONLY ONE OTHER PATIENT WHERETHE RESULTS ARE PENDING.BUT FOR NOW WE'RE LIVE FROM