Union Cabinet approves Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019

Union Cabinet approved the Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 to amend the Companies Act, 2013.

While addressing a press conference, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 72 changes were brought to the Companies Act.

โ€œPriority is to decriminalise the Companies Act, 2013,โ€ she said.

Sitharaman also added, โ€œThe bill will further ease of living for law abiding corporate.โ€