Union Cabinet approves Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019

Union Cabinet approved the Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 to amend the Companies Act, 2013.

While addressing a press conference, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 72 changes were brought to the Companies Act.

“Priority is to decriminalise the Companies Act, 2013,” she said.

Sitharaman also added, “The bill will further ease of living for law abiding corporate.”