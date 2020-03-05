Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trending: Katy Perry Is Pregnant

Trending: Katy Perry Is Pregnant

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Trending: Katy Perry Is Pregnant

Trending: Katy Perry Is Pregnant

Singer Katy Perry is pregnant and revealed her baby bump in a video for her song "Never Worn White."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry reveals she’s pregnant with fiancé Orlando Bloom’s child in beautiful ballad

Katy Perry has revealed that she is pregnant in the music video for her new song “Never Worn...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineCTV NewsTamworth Herald


Katy Perry Confirms Pregnancy in 'Never Worn White' Music Video!

Katy Perry is pregnant! The 35-year-old singer confirmed rumors that she was expecting her first...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineBillboard.comCTV NewsIndian ExpressExtra



You Might Like


Tweets about this

katycat_dylan

StanKaty RT @perrysknight_: katy perry getting 25 million pay check from american idol, earning hundred of thousands from her shoe collection, worth… 45 minutes ago

perrysknight_

Knight katy perry getting 25 million pay check from american idol, earning hundred of thousands from her shoe collection,… https://t.co/0N6XNLprig 1 hour ago

BlackRoyaltyFam

Black Royalty United RT @FlourishGrant: Katy Perry pregnant but I Lonzo Ball first trending #BlackExcellence ✊🏿 1 hour ago

queenotolentino

femme fatale RT @trentevola: Katy Perry is pregnant, Lady Gaga found love, and Kesha is trending again... it’s 2010 but in 2020 https://t.co/yUQHZJQx7t 1 hour ago

FlourishGrant

Jorden 🏁 Katy Perry pregnant but I Lonzo Ball first trending #BlackExcellence ✊🏿 2 hours ago

WPXI

WPXI Katy Perry pregnant, expecting first child with Orlando Bloom https://t.co/BzJZZWLNSB https://t.co/MaH05cqCFw 2 hours ago

WelshEmpire

Welsh Empire🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Katy Perry is trending because she is famous and pregnant. Just a small piece of evidence to show what people care… https://t.co/bhxA7XGBHU 2 hours ago

KellyAnneTV

Kelly Anne Beile TRENDING: Katy Perry, 35, reveals she's pregnant in new music video #NeverWornWhite Singer reveals on Twitter she… https://t.co/aErNvvTfpI 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oh baby! Katy Perry releases pregnancy news with new music video [Video]Oh baby! Katy Perry releases pregnancy news with new music video

Katy Perry dropped a new music video on Wednesday night, but it's the baby announcement she makes in the video that has people talking. Story: https://wfts.tv/3cxD0TA

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:29Published

Katy Perry pregnant [Video]Katy Perry pregnant

Katy Perry is pregnant with her first child.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.