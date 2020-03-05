Egypt’s Pyramid of Djoser Opens After 14 Years of Restoration 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:42s - Published Egypt’s Pyramid of Djoser Opens After 14 Years of Restoration After 14 years of restoration, the Djoser Pyramid in Egypt is now open for business. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

