Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday The Golden State Warriors star will play
against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
Curry shared his enthusiasm
with his fans on Twitter.
Stephen Curry,
via Twitter Curry has been out of action since
suffering a broken left hand on Oct.
30.
He had two surgeries
to repair the fracture.
The six-time All-Star participated in a
G League workout on Monday with
the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Steve Kerr, Warriors coach, KGMZ-FM 95.7 Without Curry and Klay Thompson, who is
still recovering from a torn ACL, the Warriors have a 14-48 record
this season, which is the
worst in the NBA.