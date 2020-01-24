Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday

Curry shared his enthusiasm with his fans on Twitter.

Stephen Curry, via Twitter Curry has been out of action since suffering a broken left hand on Oct.

30.

He had two surgeries to repair the fracture.

The six-time All-Star participated in a G League workout on Monday with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Steve Kerr, Warriors coach, KGMZ-FM 95.7 Without Curry and Klay Thompson, who is still recovering from a torn ACL, the Warriors have a 14-48 record this season, which is the worst in the NBA.