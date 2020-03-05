Dana White pitches Raiders to Tom Brady 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:05s - Published Dana White pitches Raiders to Tom Brady We still don't know where Tom Brady will play this upcoming NFL season but UFC President Dana White hopes he will play in Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this von RT @SportsCenter: Dana White pitches Tom Brady to come to the Raiders and Brady responds 👀 (via danawhite, a_finnegan206/Instagram) https:/… 1 day ago Joe White Sr Dana White pitches the Raiders to Tom Brady - via @ESPN App https://t.co/jbprGLlfPJ 1 week ago Mario Serrano RT @BryanNews3LV: The @ufc President @danawhite wants #TomBrady! #TB12 to @Vegas! The Bostonian turned Las Vegan is recruiting Brady to #Ve… 1 week ago