Health Minister lists steps taken to tackle coronavirus scare as cases rise

Health Minister lists steps taken to tackle coronavirus scare as cases rise

Health Minister lists steps taken to tackle coronavirus scare as cases rise

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed Parliament that 29 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India.

He further said that the government is making all efforts to control the virus and said that Prime Minister Modi is personally monitoring the situation.

He also said that government is in touch with Iran government to evacuate Indian students and pilgrims stranded in the country.

