Airport boss on Flybe collapse

Following regional airline Flybe's collapse, Southampton Airport's Managing Director Neil Garwood has described today as a "difficult time" for those involved with the airline.

He highlighted that Flybe were the main carrier at the airport, and they would "look ahead" to new opportunities to replace some of that lost traffic in a demanding period for the aviation industry.

Report by Connerv.

AtlasB2B RT @HeartSouthNews: The boss of Southampton Airport Neil Garwood says it's been a "difficult day" after the collapse of its main airline, F… 4 minutes ago

Heart South News The boss of Southampton Airport Neil Garwood says it's been a "difficult day" after the collapse of its main airlin… https://t.co/e2KXACZ9YM 52 minutes ago


Belfast City Airport hit hard by Flybe collapse [Video]Belfast City Airport hit hard by Flybe collapse

Flybe, Europe's biggest regional airline, has collapsed into administration. Belfast City Airport is one of those airports worst hit by the collapse, with 81% of its flights operated by the carrier...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

