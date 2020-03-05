Slipknot cancel Asia tour due to coronavirus

Global  

Slipknot cancels Asia tour due to coronavirus Corey Taylor and co issued a statement on Twitter in regards to the postponement of their upcoming gigs, including their two-day Knotfest festival in Tokyo, Japan, which was due to begin on March 20, as well as shows in Singapore, Jakarta and Manila.

Frontman Corey insisted it "was the only responsible decision that could be made" to ensure the safety of fans, their crew and everyone involved in putting on their gigs.

Those who purchased tickets for the concerts will be able to get full refunds from their point of purchase.

The 'All Hope Is Gone' rockers have promised to bring Knotsfest back to Asia "very soon".

Slipknot aren't the only musicians pulling shows because of the virus, Green Day, Avril Lavigne, Stormzy and Mariah Carey have all had to cancel gigs as a result of the widespread outbreak.

