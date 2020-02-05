Grimes: Elon Musk's Billions Don't Bother, He Isn't 'Buying Yachts,'

JC Olivera/Getty Images Musician Grimes defended her boyfriend, tech billionaire Elon Musk, in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Grimes said that Musk, whose net worth hovers around $40 billion, spends all his money and energy on making the world a better place.

"I admire it a lot.

I think it's great.

To me, it does not contradict my beliefs," Grimes said.

She also noted that she doesn't accept any of Musk's money for her work, and that "Grimes is funded by Grimes."