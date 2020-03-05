Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > It's the Law: Coronavirus liabilities

It's the Law: Coronavirus liabilities

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
It's the Law: Coronavirus liabilities

It's the Law: Coronavirus liabilities

If you test positive for the coronavirus, can you get in trouble for not remaining in self-quarantine and possibly putting others in danger?

Can an airline be held liable if someone with coronavirus passes it on to you about flying?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

It's the Law: Coronavirus liabilities

C1 3 b13 "james w davis and from "james davis is here attorney j davis is here from "james w davis is here attorney j attorney j davis is here from "james w davis and associates" ... for our "it's the law" segment.

Lawmakers have reached a more than eight billion dollar deal..

To fight coronavirus in the u-s.

This comes as california reports its first coronavirus death.

And washington confirms its 10-th.

And here in georgia ... the governor has confirmed two cases in fulton county.

Here are my questions to you... 1.

If you test positive for the coronavirus..

Can you get in c1 3 b13 trouble for not remaining in self isolation or putting others in danger?

2.

Let's talk travel.

Can someone be held liable -- c1 3 b13 like a cruise line or airline -- if you catch the virus while traveling?

3.

What do people need to know about canceling travel plans?

Can you get your money back?

3.

Can you take legal action ... if your work requires you to travel to an outbreak area?

C1 3 b13 travel to an requires you to if your work legal action ... 3.

Can you take back?

3.

Can you take legal action ... if your work requires you to travel




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarshGlobal

Marsh @MarshGlobal's latest #RiskinContext blog covers potential liabilities companies could face when communicating abou… https://t.co/Bhx3LowqIY 2 hours ago

PioneerBoston

Pioneer Institute MassWatch #FactOfTheDay: The 2008 financial crisis widened the gap between the state’s public sector #pension fund… https://t.co/ZEvFDQhOe8 5 hours ago

CLowmiller

Colleen Lowmiller How will defined benefit pension plans be impacted by historic year-to-year interest rate declines? Get the insight… https://t.co/xWuNtMi9sF 6 hours ago

QdIn17

Q'd In Current US Unfunded Liabilities - $128.5T, $397K per citizen What's another $8,000,000,000 for #coronavirus… https://t.co/Ehndm2zqhy 20 hours ago

lexisnexishk

LexisNexis Hong Kong How to avoid personal liabilities on #latepayments of #wages, #fradulenttrading, #undervaluetransactions etc. durin… https://t.co/RzRxby9qYT 2 days ago

Radam_A

R. A. 🔭 RT @JHWeissmann: Also, I find the whole electability argument surreal at this point. All 3 (4, if you count Bloomberg) major candidates h… 2 days ago

STdeshaoye

貓少爺 RT @GuoLibrary: #HNA group, actually controlled by Wang Qishan - the #CCP’s 2nd-in-command, is a CCP’s global espionage and money launderin… 2 days ago

JHWeissmann

Jordan Weissmann Also, I find the whole electability argument surreal at this point. All 3 (4, if you count Bloomberg) major candi… https://t.co/kjhqhYXjMZ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.