It's the Law: Coronavirus liabilities

C1 3 b13 "james w davis and from "james davis is here attorney j davis is here from "james w davis is here attorney j attorney j davis is here from "james w davis and associates" ... for our "it's the law" segment.

Lawmakers have reached a more than eight billion dollar deal..

To fight coronavirus in the u-s.

This comes as california reports its first coronavirus death.

And washington confirms its 10-th.

And here in georgia ... the governor has confirmed two cases in fulton county.

Here are my questions to you... 1.

If you test positive for the coronavirus..

Can you get in c1 3 b13 trouble for not remaining in self isolation or putting others in danger?

2.

Let's talk travel.

Can someone be held liable -- c1 3 b13 like a cruise line or airline -- if you catch the virus while traveling?

3.

What do people need to know about canceling travel plans?

Can you get your money back?

3.

Can you take legal action ... if your work requires you to travel to an outbreak area?

C1 3 b13 travel to an requires you to if your work legal action ... 3.

Can you take back?

3.

Can you take legal action ... if your work requires you to travel