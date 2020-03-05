Cast Talks ‘The Way Back’

While chatting with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, star Michaela Watkins and director Gavin O’Connor share what it was like for Ben Affleck to bring his role as Jack Cunningham in “The Way Back” to life.

Slovakia's centrist Za Ludi party will enter coalition talks with the election winner and two other...

The airport says Flybe carried 1.6m passengers to and from Belfast in 2019.