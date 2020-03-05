Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:25s - Published Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return Health officials in San Francisco said the Grand Princess cruise ship would remain at sea until people with flu-like symptoms were tested, adding, “once we have results from the (COVID-19) tests, the CDC and the state will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to berth.”