Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

Health officials in San Francisco said the Grand Princess cruise ship would remain at sea until people with flu-like symptoms were tested, adding, “once we have results from the (COVID-19) tests, the CDC and the state will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to berth.”
