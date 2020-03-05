Taika Waititi and Netflix Team up for 2 Adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Taika Waititi and Netflix Team up for 2 Adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' One of the films helmed by the 'Jojo Rabbit' director will focus on the characters from the classic Roald Dahl book.

The other is an original movie, which will be based on Willy Wonka's factory helpers, the Oompa-Loompas.

The news comes after Netflix secured a deal to produce projects based on works by Dahl.

Dahl's widow, Felicity, says the goal is to have as many children as possible experience the stories worldwide.

Felicity Dahl, via statement Waititi is coming off an Academy Award win for best adapted screenplay for his work on 'Jojo Rabbit.'

He is also directing the upcoming Marvel movie, 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'