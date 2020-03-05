Taika Waititi and Netflix Team up for 2 Adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'
Taika Waititi and Netflix
Team up for 2 Adaptations of
'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' One of the films helmed by the 'Jojo Rabbit' director will
focus on the characters from the classic Roald Dahl book.
The other is an original movie, which will be based on
Willy Wonka's factory helpers, the Oompa-Loompas.
The news comes after Netflix secured a deal to
produce projects based on works by Dahl.
Dahl's widow, Felicity, says the goal is to have as
many children as possible experience the stories worldwide.
Felicity Dahl,
via statement Waititi is coming off an Academy Award win for
best adapted screenplay for his work on 'Jojo Rabbit.'
He is also directing the upcoming
Marvel movie, 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'