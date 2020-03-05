Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders’ campaign cancels Jackson visit

Bernie Sanders’ campaign cancels Jackson visit

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders’ campaign cancels Jackson visit

Bernie Sanders’ campaign cancels Jackson visit

Presidential candidate Sen.

Bernie Sanders will not visit Mississippi on Friday, his campaign announced Thursday afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bernie Sanders’ campaign cancels Jackson visit

Hopeful bernie sanders planned to visit mississippi tomorrow.

But the campaign announced this afternoon the candidate changed his mind and will focus on michigan instead.

The sanders camp did not give a reason, but there may be two of them.

First, michigan is much more valuable than mississippi concerning delegates.

Michigan has 147 -- the most of the six states holding a presidential contest next tuesday.

Mississippi only has 41.

Also, a new mason-dixon poll showed that sanders is not as strong here as joe biden when it comes to head to head matchups against president trump.

Both lose to the president, but biden has more support.

And biden is expected to win mississippi anyway because of his strength with black voters.

Meanwhile, biden's visit to mississippi sunday is still on.

And he's expected to have company.

Actress vivica a.

Fox will join him for a "get out the vote" event somewhere in jackson.

The former vice president is also expected to attend a sunday morning church service in mississippi's capital city.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DEBRACLINTON

DEBRA CLINTON RT @business: Bernie Sanders cancels trip to Mississippi and will instead campaign in Michigan, effectively ceding the South to Biden https… 23 minutes ago

fuckcancer56

fuckcancer Bernie Sanders Cancels Mississippi Rally, Shifting Focus to Michigan The decision suggests that the Sanders campaig… https://t.co/9dmPEV3MHp 43 minutes ago

OpiumWarSolved

$HD🏡/$UBS🧀 $200 Billion Spread $ITEQ $USDILS $EIS #MarxChomskyJewGods #GodsOfSocialistGentiles Bernie Sanders cancels trip to Mississippi and will… https://t.co/AslUymQkYg 49 minutes ago

TheTomBurkeShow

🏳️‍🌈Tom We-Need-A-New-Constitution Burke 🏳️‍🌈 i'm assuming Bernie has no chance of being viable in MS https://t.co/14HXlIY302 1 hour ago

Kegan05

DUMP TRUMP #Sanders Cancels #Rally In #Mississippi https://t.co/X7qvWRQN0b "Sen. Bernie Sanders has canceled a planned rall… https://t.co/5SXaSWdfo2 1 hour ago

deadlysin135

Resurrectedslasher😋🤣🤨🧐 RT @DrGBeth: Can someone please tell @berniesanders that this isn't a good look. Bernie Sanders canceling Mississippi campaign stop https:/… 1 hour ago

DrGBeth

Beth Sherouse, PhD Can someone please tell @berniesanders that this isn't a good look. Bernie Sanders canceling Mississippi campaign s… https://t.co/IYcPBfsK09 1 hour ago

17_Chosen

#17Chosen ⚖ Far-left Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders is canceling one of his signature rally’s in Mississippi this week to spe… https://t.co/fmC9aBt25A 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.