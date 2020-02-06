Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bernie Sanders > Sanders ditches South for Midwest

Sanders ditches South for Midwest

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Sanders ditches South for Midwest

Sanders ditches South for Midwest

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Thursday brushed off criticism after he cancelled a trip to Mississippi and decided instead to head to the Midwest saying, "I cannot be in every place at the same time.” Gavino Garay has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sanders ditches South for Midwest

After resounding electoral victories by former vice president Joe Biden across the U.S. South on Super Tuesday, rival Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Thursday abruptly canceled his Friday speech in Mississippi, and instead will head to Michigan.

Biden's surprise comeback confirmed suspicions that Sanders was struggling to expand his base, particularly among older voters and African Americans.

In Burlington, the Vermont senator downplayed criticism that he was brushing off African Americans -- a core Democratic voting bloc -- and is instead fighting to compete against Biden for the working-class vote in the Midwest.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER SAYING: "Senator, this change in travel, what message do you think it sends to black voters in the South?" (SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BERNIE SANDERS SAYING: "Well I think we're very proud we have strong support from the African American community, that we're going to be working with the African American community, the muslim community, in Michigan and in every state in the country, and once again, and in all due respect, I cannot be in every place at the same time." A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday showed that 55% of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents nationwide said they would support Biden over Sanders for the nomination, in contrast with last week, when the poll showed Sanders was considered the most electable candidate.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa [Video]Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa

The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results [Video]Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days. NBC News has not declared a victor with 97..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.