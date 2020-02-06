Sanders ditches South for Midwest

After resounding electoral victories by former vice president Joe Biden across the U.S. South on Super Tuesday, rival Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Thursday abruptly canceled his Friday speech in Mississippi, and instead will head to Michigan.

Biden's surprise comeback confirmed suspicions that Sanders was struggling to expand his base, particularly among older voters and African Americans.

In Burlington, the Vermont senator downplayed criticism that he was brushing off African Americans -- a core Democratic voting bloc -- and is instead fighting to compete against Biden for the working-class vote in the Midwest.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER SAYING: "Senator, this change in travel, what message do you think it sends to black voters in the South?" (SOUNDBITE) (English) DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BERNIE SANDERS SAYING: "Well I think we're very proud we have strong support from the African American community, that we're going to be working with the African American community, the muslim community, in Michigan and in every state in the country, and once again, and in all due respect, I cannot be in every place at the same time." A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday showed that 55% of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents nationwide said they would support Biden over Sanders for the nomination, in contrast with last week, when the poll showed Sanders was considered the most electable candidate.