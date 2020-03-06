First coronavirus case in Colorado

The first presumptive case of COVID-19 was in a patient who had visited Summit County.



Tweets about this Shannon Curran, MS RT @denverpost: BREAKING: Officials have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Colorado https://t.co/EyrgAqLEIs 14 seconds ago Highheelninja RT @cnnbrk: Colorado officials announced a presumptive positive case of coronavirus, the state’s first case. Follow live updates: https://t… 17 seconds ago Leslie E. Fourton Colorado announces first two cases of coronavirus in the state https://t.co/temB9l88xq via @denverpost 20 seconds ago denise👣🗣🌊 RT @trish_zornio: Colorado has coronavirus. Our team released plans detailing what Trump/Congress should have done (prev tweet). Note: @Sen… 23 seconds ago Matt Hardwick RT @kylegriffin1: Maryland has announced its first three positive tests for coronavirus. Tennessee also confirmed its first coronavirus cas… 34 seconds ago Sue Stone Colorado reports first case https://t.co/nz7vVfPhFa 39 seconds ago John Fryar RT @alex_burness: Polis will not release details at this time about the second presumed coronavirus case in Colorado. He did say the person… 42 seconds ago Alexia'sAnswers RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Colorado reports reports first case of coronavirus https://t.co/eUoE2b20hL 56 seconds ago