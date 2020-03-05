Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR News

Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 03:18s - Published < > Embed
Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR News

Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR News

The massively popular video game 'The Last of Us' is being turned into a TV show, Taiki Waiti is bringing the world of 'Willy Wonka' to Netflix and a 'Clueless' pop-up is headed your way.

Here are today's top stories.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Craig Mazin Teams Up with Neil Druckmann for HBO Series 'The Last of Us' | THR News [Video]Craig Mazin Teams Up with Neil Druckmann for HBO Series 'The Last of Us' | THR News

Mazin and Druckmann will write and executive produce the adaptation of the Sony PlayStation video game.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:04Published

Taika Waititi and Netflix Team up for 2 Adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' [Video]Taika Waititi and Netflix Team up for 2 Adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

Taika Waititi and Netflix Team up for 2 Adaptations of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' One of the films helmed by the 'Jojo Rabbit' director will focus on the characters from the classic Roald Dahl..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.