Governor Larry Hogan Holds Press Conference After 3 Patients Test Positive For Coronavirus In Maryland



Recent related videos from verified sources Gov. Hogan, Health Officials Hold Press Conference After 3 Maryland Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus Gov. Hogan, Health Officials Hold Press Conference After 3 Maryland Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 21:38Published now Raw Video: Santa Clara County Coronavirus Developments - Press Conference Santa Clara County health officials announced Thursday that six more patients within the county have tested positive for the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus and asked Silicon Valley tech firms to.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 18:01Published 3 hours ago