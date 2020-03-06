Global  

WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

WEB EXTRA: Supply Drop To Grand Princess Cruise Ship

The California National Guard delivered 300 COVID-19 test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship that is located off the state's coast.

A CDC representative was also hoisted onto the ship.

Passengers won't be allowed to leave the ship until test results come back, according to CBS station KPIX in San Francisco.
