Coronavirus Fears Derail Pennsbury High School Marching Band's Trip To China

AN EMERGENCY SPENDING PACKAGETOTALLING $8.3 BILLION IS NOWAWAITING PRESIDENT TRUMP'SSIGNATURE.THE VIRUS HAS DISRUPTED ALOT OF TRAVEL PLANS INCLUDINGTHOSE OF THE PENNSBURY HIGHSCHOOL MARCHING BAND.ALEXANDRIA HOFF IS AT THEAIRPORT TONIGHT WITH THEIRSTORY.ALEX?WELL, UKEE, JESSICA, THOSEBAND MEMBERS AND STAFF HAD APLAN.THEY WERE GOING TO GO TO CHINAFROM APRIL 3RD TO THE TENTH.IT WAS GOING TO BE A TRIP HAVE ALIFETIME.THAT WASN'T ABLE TO HAPPEN ANDNOW THE BACKUP PLAN HAS BEENCANCELLED AS WELL.IT IS A SITUATION THAT MANYPEOPLE WITH FUTURE TRAVEL PLANSARE NOW EITHER FEARING ORFACING.OUR KIDS ARE DISAPPOINTED.THEY'RE GREAT KIDS, THEY WORK SOHARD.THE PENNSBURY HIGH SCHOOLMARCHING BAND WAS GEARED UP,TUNED UP AND READY TO GO.FOR A YEAR, PARENTS AND BOOSTERPROGRAMS RAISED FUNDS TO SENDABOUT 150 BAND MEMBERS AND STAFFTO CHINA.THE PRICE WAS $3,600 A PERSON.THE REWARD?

TO MAKE HISTORY.IN SHANGHAI THEY WOULD BECOMETHE FIRST MARCHING BAND IN THEWORLD TO PLAY ALL OF THE DISNEYPARK RESORTS.THEY WERE ALSO GOING TO PLAYON THE GREAT WALL OF CHINA,WHICH IS SO COOL.BUT AS THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK TOOK HOLD, A DECISIONHAD TO BE MADE.THE BAND COULDN'T GO TO CHINA.BUT.THEY HAD SAVED THE TRIP, SOTO SPEAK, AND PUT A TRIPTOGETHER FOR THEM TO GO TO FANS.Reporter: PAUL'S DAUGHTER ISA BAND MEMBER.HE AND HIS WIFE DECIDED THEYWOULD PAY THEIR OWN WAY AND TAGALONG TO VISIT PARIS.I GUESS THEY THOUGHT WE CAN'TTAKE THE CABS OF ONE KID GETTINGSICK OVER THERE OR HAVE ONEISSUE BECAUSE WE TOOK THIS TRIPINSTEAD OF ERRING ON THE SIDE OFCAUTION.Reporter: THE SIDE OF CAUTIONIS WHAT THE SCHOOL ERRED ON.AFTER LEARNING OF THE SPREAD INEUROPE THE TRIP TO FRANCE WASCALLED OFF.MANY TRAVEL INSURANCE POLICIESEXCLUDE UNFORESEEN EVENTS LIKE AVIRUS OUTBREAK FROM COVERAGE ANDTHEREFORE WILL NOT FULLY COVERCLAIMS.FROM WHAT I'VE BEEN TOLD,WE'RE VERY FORTUNATE TO BEGETTING 75% WHAT WE PAID OF THETRIP BACK.THAT THERE'S SOME SCHOOLS IN THEAREA BECAUSE OF THE INSURANCEPOLICY AND HOW THINGS WEREWORDED, THEY'RE NOT GETTING ANYOF THEIR MONEY BACK.I WILL ADD THAT PAUL'SDAUGHTER, MAGNOLIA'S, A JUNIORSO SHE MIGHT HAVE ANOTHER ARECHANCE FOR A TRIP OF A LIFETIMEOF COURSE NOT THE SAME CASE FORSENIORS IN THE BAND.BUT FOR ANYONE ELSE PLANNINGFUTURE TRAVEL EXPERTS SAY IF YOUARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE STATUSOF YOUR TRIP WITH THECORONAVIRUS, THAT YOU SHOULD BEGETTING A CERTAIN KIND OF TRAVELINSURANCE, CALLED CANCEL FORTHINK REASON INSURANCE.IT'S PRICIER THAN THE STANDARDPOLICIES BUT IT DOES OFFER MOREPROTECTION.REPORTING LIVE FROM PHILADELPHIAINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT,ALEXANDRIA HOFF, CBS3EYE-WITNESS NEWS.ALEX, THANK YOU.THERE IS A LOT OF SEPARATINGFACT FROM FIX WHEN IT COMES TOCORONAVIRUS.THAT'S WHY WE HAVE THE MOST UP