Turkish police bolster Greek border to stop migrants' return

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Turkish police bolster Greek border to stop migrants' returnThe chaos on the Greece-Turkey border continues to deepen.
Greek, Turkish police fire tear gas as migrant border crisis deepens

Greek and Turkish riot police deployed on their shared border fired tear gas on Wednesday as hundreds...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSBS


Migrants, police clash again on Greek-Turkish border

KASTANIES, Greece (AP) — Clashes erupted on the Greek-Turkish border Friday morning, with Greek...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •ReutersBBC News



EvShb

SHB-eV Turkish police bolster Greek border to stop migrants' return https://t.co/gKnMxEX2cC via @YouTube 9 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Turkish police bolster Greek border to stop migrants' return: https://t.co/ZsbZF80NlV #Turkey 24 minutes ago

levaly2

Lynne Evans Turkish police bolster Greek border to stop migrants' return @AJENews https://t.co/G3I1A69QVf 2 hours ago

AnneDanmark

Anne "A thousand special force police officers are deployed from this morning to the Meric River on the border, fully eq… https://t.co/lQgI80h8z6 3 hours ago

KassandraTroy

☆ Ƙαѕѕαη∂яα 🚜💸🌷🇬🇷 RT @aynrandfan: @Jerusalem_Post @KassandraTroy #Turkey sends cops to border to keep #Arabs from going back to Turkey from Greece, where the… 3 hours ago

Jo82679398

Jo Turkish police bolster Greek border to stop migrants' return https://t.co/AC1co8YmaF 3 hours ago

GhettoOrgan

GhettoOrgan【月燈風琴】 RT @AJEnglish: Turkey deploys 1,000 police officers to its border to prevent Greece from pushing migrants and refugees back https://t.co/Ld… 3 hours ago

tetsu0724d

TETSU Ⅱ RT @AJENews: Turkey has deployed 1,000 police officers to its border to prevent Greece pushing migrants and refugees back, its interior min… 4 hours ago


Greece blocks 35,000 attempting to cross border [Video]Greece blocks 35,000 attempting to cross border

Hundreds of migrants continue to queue and camp near the Turkish-Greek border, despite police forces from both sides taking measures to deter them. Maha Albadrawi reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Aerial footage shows queues of migrants near Greek-Turkish border [Video]Aerial footage shows queues of migrants near Greek-Turkish border

The footage was shot from the Turkish Interior Ministry's helicopter on Thursday whilst the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu inspected the region.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

