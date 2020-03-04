Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Pence > Coronavirus Test to Be Covered by Medicaid, Medicare and Private Insurance

Coronavirus Test to Be Covered by Medicaid, Medicare and Private Insurance

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Test to Be Covered by Medicaid, Medicare and Private Insurance

Coronavirus Test to Be Covered by Medicaid, Medicare and Private Insurance

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement about the COVID-19 test on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pence promises coronavirus testing will be covered by private insurance, Medicare

Vice President Mike Pence tried to assuage Americans’ concerns over the potential cost they could...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Camp Fire, Cancer Survivor Tested For Coronavirus [Video]Camp Fire, Cancer Survivor Tested For Coronavirus

A woman who survived the Camp Fire and then breast cancer is now going through another test — this time for the Coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:35Published

Coronavirus Update: New York Officials Say More Test Kits Are Needed As Number Of Cases Grows [Video]Coronavirus Update: New York Officials Say More Test Kits Are Needed As Number Of Cases Grows

There is a coronavirus test kit shortage in New York City as concerns continue; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.