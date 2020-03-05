Global  

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Yes Bank depositors' money will remain safe | Oneindia News

Nirmala Sitharaman speaks up on Yes Bank crisis.

Assures the depositors saying that their money will remain same and that the government is in touch with the RBI.
