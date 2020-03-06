Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bethlehem > Bethlehem: Birthplace of Jesus under coronavirus quarantine

Bethlehem: Birthplace of Jesus under coronavirus quarantine

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:14s - Published < > Embed
Bethlehem: Birthplace of Jesus under coronavirus quarantine

Bethlehem: Birthplace of Jesus under coronavirus quarantine

The coronavirus has also spread to Bethlehem, and now the Israeli military is not allowing people in or out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

itemark

itemark Bethlehem: Birthplace of Jesus under coronavirus quarantine https://t.co/yVjUX1nDln via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

SuffragiumX

suffragium-x RT @go_vivo: @OrenIShiKiddo @here4trump2020 Europe? The US?.... It happens daily opposite the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. The city… 6 days ago

go_vivo

Jeff ג'ף - 🇮🇱 & 🇺🇸 United in Values @OrenIShiKiddo @here4trump2020 Europe? The US?.... It happens daily opposite the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehe… https://t.co/g1uaUHHflm 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.