Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery

He was taken to a hospital for chest pains after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of two charges on Feb.

24.
Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein moved to Rikers Island after heart surgery

Move comes 10 days after Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape
Independent - Published

Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being moved to the North Infirmary Command at Rikers Island...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

TheresaFurphy

Theresa Furphy⭐⭐⭐ RT @DorrellDana: "Harvey Weinstein moved from hospital to Rikers Island jail following heart procedure" https://t.co/rF4amE06GG 18 seconds ago

JDAllen67006654

J D Allen RT @RN_JB7: Guess who’s sleeping at Rikers Island infirmary tonight? Harvey Weinstein! Who would dare to visit him first tonight, Bill an… 39 seconds ago

LouisevanderWa3

Louise van der Watt RT @KLGLASS2: . When I Say...…. Harvey Weinstein Moved to Rikers Island Prison. You Say.... .… 2 minutes ago

Kegga76

Papa John RT @Newsy: Weinstein has been ordered to remain in jail until his sentencing date on March 11. https://t.co/ZHpGDKvP80 2 minutes ago

JimAdams5

Jim - USA (Retired) RT @WelshPatriot74: 👉🏻 Harvey Weinstein, Being moved to rikers island. Where he will await sentencing. #DrainTheSwamp https://t.co/YMvg5B… 3 minutes ago

FEDDUPP2

FEDDUPP #MAGA #KAG #TRUMP2020 #TRUMP #PATRIOT Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island https://t.co/rIZKuPGtbA #FoxNews 4 minutes ago

DorrellDana

Dana Dorrell "Harvey Weinstein moved from hospital to Rikers Island jail following heart procedure" https://t.co/rF4amE06GG 4 minutes ago

dawalf

deedee RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Convicted movie mogul Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island jail [Video]Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island jail

Harvey Weinstein is being moved to the infirmary at Rikers Island prison, after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act last week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

Harvey Weinstein Transferred To Rikers Island Infirmary [Video]Harvey Weinstein Transferred To Rikers Island Infirmary

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is spending is first night in jail Thursday. He was transferred Thursday afternoon from Bellevue Hospital to the infirmary in Rikers Island.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

